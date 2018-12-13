Al Zubarah Council in Khorfakkan highlights strong family foundation

The seminar sheds light on how to establish a strong family, through ensuring a proper married life, based on the noble values and good morals.

During the seminar, the attendees were briefed on how the provisions of the Islamic law helps to solidify the bond between family members.

The attendees have further praised the role of the wise government which enhances strengthening family cohesion and solidarity

Khalfan Saleh Al Naqbi, Vice President of the Council has welcomed the cooperation with the GAIAE, and praised its valuable lectures provided to the community.

He stressed the importance of the Council's efforts to achieve family cohesion and maintain social cohesion.