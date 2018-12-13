SCPN, DSVA sign MoU

This comes in order to achieve the vision of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah in strengthening the frameworks of cooperation among the childhood institutions and enhancing the objectives set in activating the institutional interaction with various departments concerned with children, and organising activities and events in this field.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department, DVAD, and Sheikha Al-Bahl, Chairperson of Board Trustees of SCPN. The memo focused on the importance of cooperation, coordination on various issues and children's affairs.

It includes the importance and how to work to achieve the interests of the family, children and the community, and to enhance the sense of volunteerism and highlight the community participation to create a distinctive environment for the child, benefiting the children in various fields.

Sheikha Bahloul, Chairperson of Board Trustees of SCPN, said that this memo focuses on the importance of coordination, and cooperation in the field of child care, and exchange of expertise, experiences and information in various fields of specialists in the field of childhood and the exchange of best practices in the area of child protection in the Emirate.

She pointed out that: SCPN is keen to sign MoU and agreements with various institutions concerned with child protection, in order to achieve its goals in enhancing cooperation frameworks with the concerned parties, in accordance with its agenda on activating the role of institutions in the children sector in Sharjah, consulting and the development of mechanisms to monitor and document violence and abuse against children in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She added that the SCPN will continue to strengthen joint efforts with those concerned with children and it will work through the agreement and cooperate with the DSVA to open new horizons through the launch of distinctive initiatives in the interest of community and children service in Sharjah.

The agreement comes within the framework of the SCPN’s keenness to strengthen its partnership and cooperation with the Department, which is considered one of the most important factors facilitating the social activities towards the child, which provides a fertile and safe environment for the him.

She pointed out to the importance and place of MoU and agreements and their role in establishing the SCPN in the Emirate, making it the first for training employees working in the field of childhood in Sharjah and the Arab world, as it seeks to provide all forms of support for children in Sharjah and the state, To implement initiatives and programs that promote child protection.

Sheikh Majed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Rural Affairs said, “We are pleased to be partners with SCPN which has taken upon itself to upgrade the work toward children and to protect them, to be the first in the Arab world by the end of next year. This is a great and noble goal and we will do our best to be in its side to achieve the plans, goals, activities and programs. SCPN is a strategic partner and MoU was to insure the importance of this, and to strengthen corporation and joint action for the benefit of children, family and society.”