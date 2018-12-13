DFDC honours 40 government agencies

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department, DVAD, attended the DFDC’s annual ceremony, which was held at the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), to honour its strategic partners.

Her Excellency Moudhi Al Shamsi, head of the DFDC, stressed that the strategic and cooperative partners have their positive impact on the successful journey, which aim to achieve various social, humanitarian and family works, in line with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).