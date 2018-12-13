Sharjah Ruler visits Versatile Letters Exhibition

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the Exhibition in which he inspected the works of the artist Taj Alsar Hassan, which displays 67 of Tagalsir Hassan’s most impressive works that include calligraphy created in the traditional styles alongside newer, more contemporary pieces, introducing various artistic methods in Arabic calligraphy.

Hosted by Sharjah Calligraphy Museum and organised by Sharjah Museums Authority, the exhibition is dedicated to the emirate of Sharjah where Tagalsir Hassan has lived and worked since 1988 and which continues to inspire him to create calligraphic artworks of outstanding beauty and quality.

‘Versatile Letters’ is the latest addition to Sharjah Calligraphy Museum’s extensive annual calendar of events and exhibits that aim to highlight outstanding calligraphic artworks by some of the Arabic art scene’s most talented individuals.

The exhibition provides a valuable opportunity for those who are interested in discovering the art of Arabic calligraphy through an impressive collection of artistic creations that are introduced by one of the most prominent contemporary calligraphers.

During his tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; His Excellency Rashid bin Ahmad Al Shaikh, Head of the Amiri Diwan; His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture and Information; His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Her Excellency Manal Ataya, Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority.