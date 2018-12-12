Saeed bin Saqr attends ceremony honouring participants of National Day celebrations on Khorfakkan

His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council, delivered a speech in which he renewed his loyalty to the wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and his brothers and members of the Supreme Council Rulers of the UAE.

Al Naqbi thanked the committees, individuals, supporting institutions, sponsors and workers who have been credited with the success of the celebrations which witnessed a great crowd of people from Khorfakkan and neighboring areas.

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi praised the efforts made by all governmental and private institutions in organising Khorfakkan celebrations on this occasion.