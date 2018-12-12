SEWA cooperates with government agencies to raise awareness about random connections

It was agreed during the meeting on coordination to form a joint committee to confront these phenomena, take all actions by each side in the field of its specialties, and focus on campaigns to raise awareness of the population of the dangers of those connections, and the resulting bad effects.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority is working on implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to cooperate with all parties and take all measures to ensure the safety of the people of Sharjah.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem appealed calls all residents of the Emirate of Sharjah to notify the Authority any additions before implementation, and avoid the electrical connections random, which represents a serious risk to the population for lack of safety.

Hassan Al Zarouni, Director of the Electricity Services Department, said that the Authority is continuing its awareness and inspection campaigns which are not aimed at liberating violations and collecting fines from the population, but the real objective is to protect them and raise awareness.