185 new vehicles join the Sharjah Municipality's fleet

His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality stressed that the Municipality attaches great importance and works hard to implement the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the finest services and develop the field work in line with the qualitative boom witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in all fields.

Khalid Bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager for Customer Services, said that the new fleet is another achievement for the Municipality before the end of 2018. During this year, the management has been keen to provide the highest quality services and meet all the requirements of the work efficiently.