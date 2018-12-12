Sharjah Municipal Council discusses SCSF’s needs

Sharjah 24: During its third meeting of the 14th annual chapter, the Municipal Council of Sharjah City discussed the requests submitted by the Sharjah Cooperative Society for Fishermen (SCSF) for the construction of a fuel station for fishing boats in Al-Khan area and the establishment of fishing boats in Khor Al-Khan, as well as accommodation for the seafarers.
The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Salim Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah City Municipal Council, in the presence of Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, and several other dignitaries and the Council’s members. 
 
During the meeting, the Council discussed a number of issues related to municipal affairs. 
 
Commenting on the SCSF’s requests, the Council recommended in coordination with the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) and the Directorate of Public Works.
 
The Council also reviewed a proposal on regulation of the electrical products market in the Industrial Area 6. In this regard, the Council recommended the formation of a joint committee of the Municipal Council and the Municipality of Sharjah City.
 
The Council was briefed on a number of other issues relating to the organisational affairs of the Council.