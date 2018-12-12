Sharjah Municipal Council discusses SCSF’s needs

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Salim Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah City Municipal Council, in the presence of Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, and several other dignitaries and the Council’s members.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a number of issues related to municipal affairs.

Commenting on the SCSF’s requests, the Council recommended in coordination with the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) and the Directorate of Public Works.

The Council also reviewed a proposal on regulation of the electrical products market in the Industrial Area 6. In this regard, the Council recommended the formation of a joint committee of the Municipal Council and the Municipality of Sharjah City.

The Council was briefed on a number of other issues relating to the organisational affairs of the Council.