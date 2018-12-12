Sharjah police, SCPN sign a child protection agreement

The memorandum was signed by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Her Excellency Sheikha Bulhoul, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Network, at the Emirates Martyrs Hall in the headquarters of the Sharjah Police, in the presence of a number of senior officers of Sharjah Police.

Major General Al Shamsi praised the strategic partnership with the SCPN and welcomed Sharjah Police to support all of its child rights programs.

Her Excellency Sheikha Bulhoul praised the sincere efforts of the Sharjah Police General Command in supporting children's issues and protecting them, taking care of the humanitarian aspect in general.

Major General Al Shamsi, presented to Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the SCPN, a commemorative shield on this occasion.