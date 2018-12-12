SDPW completes Hayawa District Council at a cost of AED 6 million

Eng. Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, said that the construction of the suburbs councils in cooperation with Sharjah's Department of Suburb and Rural Affairs reflects the government policy of Sharjah and falls within the development plan of the department.

Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of SPWD Branches, said that Hayawa District Council, located next to the park of Hayawa in the Khorfakkan city, and extends over an area of 3600 square meters, the building has a total area of 1037 square meters, decorative walls for the council, 256 meters long, parking spaces, guard room and service rooms.