“Dawahi 7” to launch in Al-Ramtha Park on Thursday

The Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA) announced that the the seventh edition of Dawahi Festival will be launched in Al-Ramtha Park in Sharjah on Thursday, while it will be launched, for the first time, in Al Bataeh Park on Friday.

Commenting on the Festival, His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA), said that 28 governmental and private entities have participated in this year’s edition, stressing that the “Dawahi 7” will be distinguished and will include various cultural and recreational activities and contests.

His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi has further highlighted the importance of the seventh edition of Dawahi Festival in enhancing social cohesion among society members.