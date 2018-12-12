Al Barout discusses joint cooperation with Arab Parliament

This came during the meeting held by Al Barout in Cairo with the President of the Arab Parliament. The attendees discussed the various joint coordination efforts under the umbrella of the Arab League.

During the meeting, Al Barout has congratulated Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami for being elected as the President of the Arab Parliament for next two consecutive years, highlighting his efforts in serving the Arab world and achieving the distinguished success in the Arab Parliament.

Al Barout briefed Dr. Al-Salami on the Arab Parliament’s establishment and its great role which aims to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.