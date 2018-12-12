Sharjah police discuss technical cooperation with "Apple"

  • Wednesday 12, December 2018 in 1:38 PM
Sharjah24: Colonel Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajil, Director of Criminal Investigation at Sharjah Police, received a delegation from Apple, which includes a number of company officials, on a visit to discuss aspects of cooperation, coordination and exchange of experiences and information on security services.
The two sides discussed a number of issues related to enhancing technical cooperation between the two parties, in line with the objectives and strategy of the Ministry of the Interior. 
 
During the meeting, Colonel Al Ajil confirmed that the strategic cooperation between the Sharjah Police and Apple comes as part of the efforts of the Department of Criminal Investigation to constantly search for the best systems and advanced software that lead to the upgrading of security services and the reduction of crime.