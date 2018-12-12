SAA reviews 2018 achievements, discusses plans and future initiatives

The meeting opened with a speech by His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, who praised recent achievements and efforts including the Airport expansion. He announced important developments that have played a significant role in enhancing the airport’s regional and global status, including statistics since the beginning of the year towards end of November. The number of passengers increased to 10.971 million in this period, an increase of 5.6% over the same period last year. The main drivers of this growth include multiple new destinations and additional flights offered by airlines operating at the Airport and improved services for passengers and airlines.

His Excellency said, “Plans for Sharjah Airport are based on the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with continuous follow up by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council. The wise leadership’s emphasis on excellence is reflected in the performance of the Airport’s departments and sections.”

His Excellency added, “This year, we implemented our plan for the expansion of Sharjah Airport. The plan includes several phases and a number of projects, such as the expansion of the passengers’ building in order to increase capacity to 20 million passengers by 2025, the development of roads around the Airport, the addition of 15 aircraft stands and the construction of new service buildings and other facilities.”

His Excellency explained, “The Airport’s positive results reflect Sharjah’s success in positioning itself in terms of tourism and regional and international trade. The Airport plays a pivotal role in enhancing the city’s image by continuously upgrading the quality of its services for passengers.”

During the meeting, the Directors discussed a number of measures aimed at meeting the Emirate of Sharjah’s future needs with a focus on innovation, excellence, leadership and developing the skills of Emirati employees. Departments at the Airport will work to enhance the services provided to passengers and companies operating at the airport, to attract new companies and to enhance cooperation with various partners, airlines, airports and international organisations.

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "Sharjah’s status as a regional hub for trade, commerce and tourism has played an important role in the Airport’s recent achievements.”

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal encouraged employees at all administrative levels to work hard, saying that the airport is at the beginning of a new phase of development and competitiveness and that additional services and advantages for the airport's customers would enhance the airport’s standing and boost passenger loyalty and satisfaction. He thanked the Airport’s strategic partners for their continued efforts to improve the quality of their work and the services provided to passengers and customers.