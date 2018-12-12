Marwan Al Sarkal: Sharjah’s 2019 general budget enhances the emirate's position on economic map

Commenting on the new general budget’s announcement, His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal stressed the keenness of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to provide the appropriate financial resources to various government institutions, seeking to achieve sustainable development and social justice.

His Excellency Marwan Al Sarkal has also added that the emirate’s 2019 general budget strengthens Sharjah's position on the regional and global economic map.

His Excellency Marwan Al Sarkal added that the economic growth depends primarily on the distribution of expenditures, which contributes to create further investment in the promising - new sectors. His Excellency Marwan Al Sarkal concluded that this was highlighted by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, when allocating the highest proportion for the development sector, which represents 44% of the budget, recognising the importance of this sector in leading the various economic and development sectors.