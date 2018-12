Accommodating 770 worshipers, the mosque is characterised by its Islamic style and occupies a total land area of 2990 square meters, with various service facilities, including parking areas for 25 vehicles.

The inauguration of the mosque comes as part of the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to facilitate the construction of mosques and ensure the financial support for construction.