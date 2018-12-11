SDHR implements the Career discipline program of "Sharjah Customs"

Sharjah24: Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, (SDHR) carries out a program of job discipline and work behavior for the employees of the Director of the Department of Marine Ports and Customs of Sharjah under the system of training programs designed according to the request of the government agencies and institutions in the Emirate to meet their studied needs in training.
The program is a series of six educational seminars on the system of Career discipline, ethics and conduct of work. It is held in three groups in Sharjah and the Eastern Region and targets 450 employees from the Department of Maritime Ports and Customs at all levels of employment.
 
The program aims at educating the employee about the importance of the job commitment, the principles and ethics of the work, and seeks to improve his performance in order to achieve the goals and develop his functional abilities, and develop his work spirit within the team to build a creative work environment and stimulate creativity to provide high quality services to the public.
 
 