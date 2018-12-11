SDHR implements the Career discipline program of "Sharjah Customs"

The program is a series of six educational seminars on the system of Career discipline, ethics and conduct of work. It is held in three groups in Sharjah and the Eastern Region and targets 450 employees from the Department of Maritime Ports and Customs at all levels of employment.

The program aims at educating the employee about the importance of the job commitment, the principles and ethics of the work, and seeks to improve his performance in order to achieve the goals and develop his functional abilities, and develop his work spirit within the team to build a creative work environment and stimulate creativity to provide high quality services to the public.