Salem Al Qasimi chairs Supreme Committee for Sharjah Age-friendly Cities

Following the recommendations of the previous meeting, the meeting discussed the results of the strategic plan for the years 2017-2020, where the meeting reviewed the achievements of the plan since the start of the program in 2017 until last November, the completion rate reached 52% of the total number of initiatives that were put forward by the various agencies, institutions and government departments.

The meeting appreciated the progress achieved at all eight levels and initiatives in support of the program which was achieved during the last period, compared to the period of the comprehensive strategic plan which extends until 2020, which is a positive indicator of close and fruitful cooperation between the various parties.

The meeting discussed the results achieved in the axes of the strategic plan of the Higher Committee. The meeting also discussed the achievements of the initiatives supporting the program in the statistical and information fields and the initiatives of the Executive Council of Sharjah of Age-friendly Cities.

The Committee reviewed during the meeting indicate the great work and the efforts exerted by various local authorities in the Government of Sharjah to counter the global standards set for Global Network for Age-friendly Cities.