SIB inaugurates Muwailih branch in Sharjah

The new branch opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Saad, DCEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking Group at SIB, and a number of SIB officials and a number of distinguished clients and representatives of the media.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah stressed the keenness of SIB on expanding and increasing its branches across the UAE to meet the needs of individual and corporate clients, particularly in the major residential and commercial areas that do not contain any branches of banks. The move is aimed at easing the lives of inhabitants of these areas and those working in them and enabling them to access a wide range of Shariah-compliant banking products and services.

Meanwhile, Abou Alwan said: "Our choice of Muwailih area to open the bank's 35th branch was based on the growing need of the inhabitants of this area, particularly the University City and the Sharjah Airport, Al Dhaid Road, Muwailih Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, for a nearby bank to meet their needs. Actually, the substantial growth seen in the area, in terms of residential and commercial projects, made it necessary to have a bank that would provide appropriate services and facilities to customers. "

The new branch will operate six days a week from Saturday through Thursday between 8am and 2:30pm and will include car-parks for its customers. It will offer its services, which are supported by a range of electronic and smart channels and devices round the clock, for individual and corporate clients alike.