SEC issues a decision to form UAE Innovation Month Committee

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council approved the health insurance system for employees of the Government of Sharjah for 2019.

The Board reviewed the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) on the discussion of the policy of the Department of Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued Resolution No. 32 of 2018 on the restructuring of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, headed by the Legal Counselor Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, and a number of members.

The term of membership in the Board will be three years started on 18 November 2018, and may be extended for a similar period or periods. Those who have completed their membership may be reappointed.

The Council issued Resolution No. 33 of 2018 establishing the Supervisory Committee for UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah, under the chairmanship of Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer and the membership of a number of members.

The Committee may, with the approval of the SEC, add new members if necessary.

The Council also issued Resolution No. 34 of 2018 on the sale of real estate units in the Emirate of Sharjah and in accordance with the decision in order to implement the provisions of this resolution.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the opening session of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s Sixth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter at the Council's headquarters, which will be held on Thursday, 13th December2018 to discuss a draft law of Sharjah Private Education Authority.

The Council also reviewed draft law No. 11 of 2018 concerning the general budget of the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah for fiscal year 2019.