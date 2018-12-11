‘Committee of Education’ discusses SPEA’s draft law

At the beginning of the meeting, Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni, Chairman of the Committee, welcomed Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), and praised the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on empowering the private educational sector, and requested in establishing an organisation to oversees it.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi thanked the SCC for the continues support in the field of education in the Emirate of Sharjah. She also expressed her appreciation to the Committee to discuss the draft law.

The attendees exchanged opinions of the objectives of new law. They also discussed a number of amendments on the draft law regulating to SPEA.