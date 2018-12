The Council will discuss a draft law for the year 2018 concerning the organisation of the Sharjah private Education Authority and the report from the Education, Youth, Sports and Media Committee of the Council, in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

The Board also discusses its recommendations on the Sharjah Sports Council policy and the report from the committee preparing the draft recommendations.