SLC’s Fifth Edition of Ebriez Beach Bazaar calls on fashion vendors

Interested participants can now apply to be a part of this immensely charitable event, where collected revenues will be given to ‘Allama Bil Qalam’, an initiative by Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation which aims to provide orphans access to education.

Beginning at 4pm until 10pm, the event will be conducted at the Beach Terrace of SLC under the broadly inspiring theme of travel and winter to wear collections. SLC is looking for exhibitors varying from local businesses and brands. The exhibition seeks to entail travel to winter and wear collections as well as kaftans, abayas, kid’s clothes, shoes, accessories, perfumes, jewelries, and dresses.

The Sharjah Ladies Club extends a special request to all vendors who are interested in participating to donate items and products to an allocated booth, where the items will be sold at a fixed price of AED 200 which will be provided to ‘Allama Bil Qalam’, initiative.

To book your booth, you can contact 065067701.