Al Owais, pointed out that the emirate’s 2019 general budget reflects the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah that focuses on investing in the Emirate’s infrastructure, as well as the social, scientific and cultural services.

Al Owais concluded that the Emirate has become one of the most important cities with a various projects, advanced infrastructure, and initiatives within the line of new era, making it one of the best cities for living and investing.