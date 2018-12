The honouring, which reflects Sharjah Police’s keenness to motivate the diligent individuals who perform their duties with dedication and sincerity in various fields of work, comes to highlight Ali Salem Al Shamsi’s excellent performance and to enhance their career performance.

Commenting on the honouring, the honouree has expressed their appreciation for this honouring which motivates various employees to exert more efforts aiming to improve police work in all the fields.