Al Shamsi pointed out that within the vision of Sharjah Ruler, the general budget works to complete the infrastructure and establish projects to achieve the welfare for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Shamsi also praised the role of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), Sharjah Central Finance, Sharjah Consultative Council and all institutions in planning the budget, which reflects the ambition in continuing the achievements.