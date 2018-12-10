Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Aljawhara bint Faisal

Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the death of Princess Aljawhara bint Faisal bin Saad bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.