Jawaher Al Qasimi honours winners of 2nd edition of Noon Arts Award

Organised by Collage Talent Centre at Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC), Noon Arts Award was launched last year to recognise female artists and photographers in the 18-40 years age group residing in the UAE.

The second edition of the competition, themed ‘World of Emotions’, saw a big boost in both the number and quality of participations, compared to the previous edition. Women from 34 nationalities participated this year as opposed to 28 in the first edition. Also, there was a 15 percent increase in Emirati talent participation this year, with 38 percent of the total number of entries submitted by Emirati women.

In the painting category, Hind Khalid Hassan Saleh Hassan swooped the Noon Artist Award for presenting a powerful message about a woman seeking freedom from the shackles of societal judgement based on her appearance, her physicality or race. Her artwork titled “Set Me Free” celebrates the beauty and freedom of the human soul.

Fatima Ghuloum was crowned the Noon Rising Star whose painting titled “Garth Al Baragea” beautifully depicts the heritage and workmanship of the burqa-sewing culture.

In the photography category, artist Mariam Saif Musabeh Al Suwaidi scooped first prize with “Towards a Bright Present and Promising Future” while Nada Aref Eissa won the Noon Rising Star Award for “Buoyant Tranquillity”, picturising the legacy that the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan has left behind, which is seen in the transformation of the harsh desert environment into a soulful oasis, which is the UAE today.

Young artist, Amna Ahmed Mohammad Mahmood Albanna who won Noon Artist Award in the Noon Gallery Students category for her artwork titled, “Positive Emotions”. It is a masterful depiction of the impact of negative and positive emotions on human beings, and stresses on the importance of happiness as an essential for a meaningful and fulfilling life.

The runner-up in this category is Wejdan Abdalla Hussain Abdalla Al Hammadi, whose “Zayed’s Wish” comprising some of the UAE’s most stunning architecture, tries to showcase the founding father’s vision of a progressive and futuristic nation built on a strong foundation of social, traditional and cultural values.

The net worth of the awards given out was AED 35,000.

Her Excellency Khawla Al Serkal, Director General of SLC, said: “The Emirate of Sharjah emphasises human beings as the centre of any practical and tangible development. It has always stressed the importance of culture, sciences and arts, as well as investing in the development of intellectual and artistic talents and building generations who are proud of their identity and authentic artistic heritage.”

“We decided to hold this year’s edition of the award under the theme ‘World of Emotions’ to reflect SLC’s dedication to providing young girls and women with a real opportunity to express their true self. At the same time, it showcases our love and gratitude to late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the ‘Year of Zayed’, as several participants highlighted the founding father’s compassion, mercy, tolerance and wisdom through their artworks,” she added.

Her Excellency Director General of SLC thanked and expressed her appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher for her unparalleled support and participation in the honouring ceremony. She also thanked all those who contributed to the success of the second edition of the award, including the organising team, judging panel, participants, supporting entities, the gold sponsors, namely; Crescent Petroleum, Damas Jewellery, as well as supporting institutions including Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah; Al Qasimiya University; Maraya Art Center; Agala; Capital Education, NMC Specialty Hospital and Karam Coffee, Catering sponsor.

For her part, Shaikha Al Suwaidi, Manager of SLC's Collage Talent Centre, shared the story of one of the participants, a 27-year-old young lady, whom she called the ‘phoenix’ to exemplify her defiance, determination and courage. “She had a passion for art, drawing and painting since she was a little girl, but did not receive any encouragement or support, and faced many challenges and difficulties. However, she pursued her passion, believed in her talent and took on to the roof of her house to practice drawing, after saving all of her allowance to buy drawing material.”

She added: “The encouragement of her teachers and friends helped her to develop her talent. She finished school and after graduation from the university, she did not work in the art field. After many years, when she lost one of the inspiring people who believed in her talent as an artist, she changed her career, and became an artist to prove that nothing can beat talent, which follows around an artist as a shadow.”

The awarding ceremony was attended by : Sheikha Aisha bint Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Union Association, Sheikha Mahra bint Majid Al Qasimi, the first female school principal in the UAE, Her Excellency Noura Al Noman, Director of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Her Excellency Erum Mazher Alvie Senior Advisor in the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Her Excellency Reem Abdel Rahim BinKaram Director of Nama Women Advancement Establishment, Her Excellency Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre, Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Women Sports Foundation, Her Excellency Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY, Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, Shaikha Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Manager of SGG and Fatima Al Shehhi, Director of Reyada Centre.

The second edition of Noon Arts Award saw a foot-fall of participants, with 300 girls and women from 34 countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Algeria, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, India, Yemen, Morocco, Sweden, Canada, Palestine, Pakistan, the UK, Nepal, the Philippines and Australia among other countries.