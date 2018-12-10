International MENA Board of Directors meeting reaches important results

The meeting resulted in an important announcement. The organisation is going to organise a summit for self-advocates in Sharjah at the beginning of the new academic year. Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services is currently making plans and programs for this event. In addition, the meeting has confirmed self-advocates demands of integrating persons with mental disability and their families into society.

As for education, self-advocates are demanding to integrate boys and girls with mental disability into classrooms with non-disabled students. As for grading, they demand that teachers grade them as their peers without discrimination of any kind.

As for housing institutions, self-advocates are demanding the closure of all these establishments without building new or similar ones. As for job placement, they are demanding real jobs with good salaries as well as accessibility requirements. Self-advocates also demand support, inclusion, appreciation, and integration for persons with mental disabilities into society.

The meeting has confirmed the importance of coordinating in order to organise training courses for parents and self-advocates about self-advocacy in member countries.