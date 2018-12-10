International MENA Board of Directors meeting reaches important results

  • Monday 10, December 2018 in 2:34 PM
  • During the meeting
    During the meeting
Sharjah24: Recently, the Lebanese Capital Beirut has hosted Inclusion International for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) annual meeting in presence of Her Highness Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) and Honoree President of Inclusion International MENA. Mr. Hashim Taqi, President of Inclusion International MENA, Ms. Mona Abdul Karim, Vice President for the Middle East Region, Ms. Salwa Malaf, Vice President for North Africa Region, and members of the Board of Directors participated in the meeting as well.
The meeting resulted in an important announcement. The organisation is going to organise a summit for self-advocates in Sharjah at the beginning of the new academic year.  Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services is currently making plans and programs for this event.  In addition, the meeting has confirmed self-advocates demands of integrating persons with mental disability and their families into society.
 
As for education, self-advocates are demanding to integrate boys and girls with mental disability into classrooms with non-disabled students.  As for grading, they demand that teachers grade them as their peers without discrimination of any kind.
 
As for housing institutions, self-advocates are demanding the closure of all these establishments without building new or similar ones.  As for job placement, they are demanding real jobs with good salaries as well as accessibility requirements.  Self-advocates also demand support, inclusion, appreciation, and integration for persons with mental disabilities into society.
 
The meeting has confirmed the importance of coordinating in order to organise training courses for parents and self-advocates about self-advocacy in member countries.