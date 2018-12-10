Khaled Al Huraimel: Sharjah’s 2019 general budget promotes sustainable development in Sharjah

Commenting on this great announcement, His Excellency Khaled Al Huraimel has added that this year’s general budget will enhance Sharjah’s position as the environmental capital in the Middle East, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to achieve different ambitious goals.

Concluding his statement, His Excellency Al Huraimel has lauded Sharjah’s 2019 general budget, pointing out that it reflects the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah to provide a decent life for the citizens, residents, investors, and visitors in the emirate of Sharjah, and promote a sustainable development environment in the emirate of Sharjah.