Thabit Al Tarifi: Sharjah’s 2019 general budget supports creativity and innovation

Commenting on Sharjah’s 2019 general budget, His Excellency Thabit Al Tarifi has lauded this year’s general budget, pointing out that it reflects the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to achieve comprehensive development in all fields and ensure the development of various sectors.

His Excellency Thabit Al Tarifi has also added that this year’s general budget meets the needs of all segments of society, lauding the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to provide a decent life for the citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah.

His Excellency Thabit Al Tarifi has further praised the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to provide the necessary support that encourages creativity and innovation in the smiling emirate.