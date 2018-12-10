Sultan bin Hadda: 2019 budget stimulates Sharjah's economy

His Excellency, stressed that the budget focus on the provision of social support and ensuring that the needs of all its citizens and residents are adequately accounted. He also added that the general budget takes into consideration the strategic direction of the Emirate in developing the infrastructure of various facilities and vital areas.

His Excellency Al Suwaidi, pointed out the general budget is always keen to stimulate the economy of the emirate to ensure its growth. It will also ensure the financial stability of the emirate while taking into account the business costs for both local and international investors.

His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda, conveyed his greeting to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the Crown Prince on the occasion of the new year and expressed his appreciation for the efforts in continuing the prosperity of the Emirate.