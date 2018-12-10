Salem Al Qaseer: Sharjah’s 2019 general budget highlights strength of the emirate’s economic position

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s general budget, His Excellency Salem Al Qaseer has praised the growth in the budget in comparison to its 2018 budget.

His Excellency Salem Al Qaseer said that this year’s budget contributes in promoting human development and highlights the strength of Sharjah’s economic position, under the guidance and unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Salem Al Qaseer has thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, lauding his great directives and vision to support various ambitious projects and improve several human cadres.