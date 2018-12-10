Abdulaziz Al-Musallam: Sharjah’s 2019 general budget supports heritage

Commenting on this generous grant, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam has further highlighted the economic and strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in achieving government strategic priorities, offering the best service, and promoting financial sustainability.

He said that Sharjah’s 2019 general budget underscores the necessity of developing different aspects, including health, social, educational, cultural and intellectual development.

The Sharjah’s 2019 general budget, which include several sectors and fields, also aims to achieve the vision of the His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

His Excellency Al-Musallam has lauded the unlimited efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and all its local, Arab and international projects, programs and events.