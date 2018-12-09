Ali Salem Al Midfa: The welfare of the citizen is one of the priorities of the Government of Sharjah

Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority said that the budget is an added value to all of the above, both in terms of growth, adding that the Government of Sharjah always keep in mind the welfare of the citizen and resident, visitor and investor.

Al Midfa pointed out that one of the main objectives of the general budget is to invest in the infrastructure of the Emirate and to provide social support in various forms and methods, which the budget aims to achieve during the fiscal year 2019, with a growth rate of more than 10% compared to the previous year.

His Excellency Ali Salem Al Midfa added that the public budget reflects the services, capabilities and additions of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah, the Crown Prince and the Executive Council to continue to achieve success and prosperity for citizens, residents, investors and visitors.