Hana Al Suwaidi: the budget of 2019 achieve the objectives of EPAA

Chairperson of EBAA said that the general budget of the emirate was based on several strategic, operational and financial bases, which reflect the high directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi explained that the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is a great support, continuous and without limits, and this support is reflected in more than one level.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the budget of the year 2019, allocated to the Authority; contribute to the continuation of the team of the Authority to achieve various objectives that focus on EPAA.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, conveyed to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the Crown Prince the greetings on the occasion of the new year and expressed his thanks and appreciation for his efforts to continue the prosperity of the emirate.