Sultan Bin Ahmed: The budget of 2019 strengthens the leadership position of Sharjah

Chairman of Sharjah Media Council pointed out that the general budget of the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah, approved by the Ruler of Sharjah worth AED 25.7 billion, based on a package of bases and strategic rules.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council said that the general budget takes into consideration the strategic direction of the Emirate in developing the infrastructure of various facilities and vital areas.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi stated that Sharjah is committed to continuing development in order to achieve the best results, based on the latest plans and programs package and the strategic direction of the Department, which contributes to the development of the government financial work system of the Emirate.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support and sponsorship of all institutions, departments and bodies, which is reflected in all fields, including the general budget and its potential, services and support operations and development.