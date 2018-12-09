Brigadier bin Nassar attends graduation ceremony of personal empowerment training program

The gesture comes as part of the Sharjah Police’s keenness aiming to improve the efficiency of its officers and promote training efficiency in line the Ministry of Interior’s objectives to ensure various services in accordance with the highest qualification standards.

Brigadier Abdullah bin Nassar congratulated the graduates, lauding their efforts to achieve great success during the training program which is the first of its kind in Sharjah Police.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Brigadier Abdullah bin Nassar handed over the certificates to the graduates, hoping that the participants will get benefit from this distinguished program and wishing that it will be applied in various departments.