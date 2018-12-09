Sharjah Ruler adopts AUS’s strategic for the years 2018-2022

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi reviewed the progress of work in a number of educational, scientific, academic, financial and research fields related to university affairs and the progress achieved by the university in various fields.

During the meeting, His Highness approved a number of decisions related work progress and development plan of AUS.

His Highness adopted the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2017-2018, where KPMG issued a report on "Unrestricted Audit", the highest score in the financial audit reports. The Office commended the quality and model of the University's audit of its budget and accounts.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also adopted the new strategic plan for the university for the years 2018-2022, its organisational chart, the revised organisational plan and a number of changes in the teaching guide for the faculty.

Sharjah Ruler approved the increase of scholarships that depend on the eligibility and academic merit of outstanding undergraduate students, which may reach 100% of eligible students. This decision is part of the work of the University's sustainable plan for the next five years.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised the progress of the University and its future plans, especially in the field of scientific research. He also thanked the members of the Board of Trustees for their efforts and their continuous support to the University.

In his statement Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS expressed deep gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for His Highness’ wise and prudent leadership. He said ”We draw vigor from the directives and wisdom of His Highness, and that his support was a core component for AUS’ achievement of its objectives and goals.