Sharjah Police organises awareness leture on electronic blackmail

The lecture focused on providing a series of awareness messages about road traffic safety and safety measures in the buses, as well as other topics and issues that ensure children’s security.

This comes within the framework of Sharjah Police's keenness to communicate and organise educational programs with various institutions, aiming to spread the awareness message.

In this context, the Academy commended the role played by Sharjah Police General Directorate and its significant role to serve various segments of the society.