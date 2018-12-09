Sharjah Parents Council promotes visits of elder people

The visit reflects the Council's role in visiting community figures and communicating with the local community.

During the visit, Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan exchanged dialogue with Matar bin Obaid bin Hassan Al katbi, who is a senior citizen in the region and a retired army lieutenant colonel.

Commenting on the visit, Matar bin Obaid Al katbi has lauded the visit which enhances cohesion among society, thanking all the visitors for the visitors who shared with him a lot of the interesting old memories.

The Council has further awarded him the Council’s honorary shield.