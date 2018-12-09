SEWA provides modern testing equipment

The Authority planed for the development of ‘meter-testing laboratory’ and provided a portable German-made devices to check the electricity meters without a laboratory testing needed.

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, stressed that the Authority always seeks to have the advanced equipment, in order to provide the best services to the citizens and residents of Sharjah.

Eng. Al Leem also added that through the modern devices the Emirate can be obtainable to achieve the strategic plan of SEWA.