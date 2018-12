The Law stipulates that the general budget shall take effect from 1st January 2019 to 31st December 2019.

According to the Law's provisions, the Sharjah Executive Council, may, in cases of necessity, undertake decisions regarding expenditures not initially included in the general budget or the transfer of funds between set allocations during the fiscal year.

The law is effective from January 1st 2019, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.