SM highlights earthquake-resistant steel industry

The workshop aimed on providing an engineering information, in accordance to the international standards to apply it on the field of engineering.

The workshop was attended by Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of Building Permits Department, and a number of engineers and students.

Eng. Khalifa Al Suwaidi stressed that the Emirate of Sharjah is witnessing a qualitative leap in the field of construction and building, which is under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, in addition, the Municipality keen to develop the skills of the engineers and raise their efficiency to identify the best engineering methods innovated internationally.