Sharjah Police organises awareness campaign to enhance preventive action

Launching from the Industrial Area Police Station, the campaign was organised by the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police and the Comprehensive Police Stations, in cooperation with a number of other departments in Sharjah Police General Directorate.

The awareness campaign is part of Sharjah Police’s commitment to implement various initiatives in line with the Ministry of Interior’s vision and mission to enhance safety and security, ensuring that the UAE is one of the safest countries in the world.

The campaign, including various activities, also aims to strengthen cooperation between the police and society.