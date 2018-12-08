Tahkeem signs MoU with UK’s Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

On behalf of Tahkeem, the MoU was signed by Ahmed Saleh Al-Echlah, Tahkeem Director, and Anthony Abrahams, Director General CIArb, in the presence of Abdulla Deaifis, Tahkeem Executive Committee Chairman, along with a number of Tahkeem Executive Committee members at the premises of Tahkeem in the Emirate of Sharjah. Leonora Riesenburg, Chair of the UAE Branch of CIArb and CIArb members also attended the MoU signing ceremony.

Both sides have agreed to support each other and work together to strengthen their relationship and to develop mutual cooperation in the field of commercial arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.

Established in 1915, CIArb is the world’s leading qualifications and professional body for dispute avoidance and dispute management. The non-profit institution is passionate about promoting a harmonious society and helping people and organisations avoid, manage and resolve conflict through its global network of 15,000 members across 133 countries.

CIArb offers world-renowned training in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for anyone that wants to develop their skills with the field. Our flexible face-to-face and online training can be undertaken globally. Completing a CIArb training course can make you eligible for membership.

Commenting on the signing, Abdulla Deaifis said, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Arbitration., which is a world’s leading qualifications and professional body for dispute avoidance and dispute management. We believe it’s a great opportunity to join hands with the CIArb and learn from its more than 100 years’ experience in arbitration and dispute resolution. We are in discussion to organise seminars and conduct courses for professionals as well as students to get valuable knowledge about international arbitration.”

“The signing is part of Tahkeem’s plan to establish a network of partnerships to promote the mission of Tahkeem and maximise knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise with leading world bodies in the field,” he added.

Deaifis noted that Tahkeem is interested in “organising seminars on arbitration and the CIArb has agreed to provide speakers to deliver such seminars. Both entities also interested in organising courses for students on introduction to international arbitration.”

For his part, Anthony Abrahams, CIArb Director General, said, "We are delighted to join hands with Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, to develop Arbitration within the UAE. The agreement allows us to work together to promote training and education for users in the industry. The training will lead to the internationally recognised Arbitration qualifications awarded by the CIArb.

The strategic agreement will benefit the business community, both locally and internationally, and recognises the important central role played in dispute resolution by the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre."

Established in 2009 through an Amiri Decree, Tahkeem provides excellent arbitration services in the UAE. Its primary role is to promote economic and investment stability among the country’s increasing number of local and foreign investors, who seek a safe investment environment. Tahkeem ensures that all disputes are settled quickly and efficiently in a legally recognised manner to everyone’s agreement.