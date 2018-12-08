Sharjah Airport to implement new baggage rules

SAA notified the representatives of all airlines operating at Sharjah Airport about the new policy, and informed them that the airport will not receive or handle any baggage that does not comply with its new policy. SAA will post information about the new rules on its official website.

As per the new baggage policy, the Airport will not accept bags that might disrupt the systems. Bags should be 75 cm high, 60 cm wide and 90 cm long with at least one level surface. Non-compliant baggage, such as two items wrapped together, will not be accepted at the arrival point, either directly or through Sharjah Aviation Services.

Baggage that exceeds these specifications can be taken to the desk for oversized baggage. It will be processed based on the airline’s weight allowance and on prior arrangements with Sharjah Aviation Services.

In conjunction with the launch of its new identity, Sharjah Airport aims to boost service efficiency including baggage transport services, which are key to improving the competitiveness of Sharjah Airport and of the airlines that operate there, encouraging passenger loyalty, and enhancing Sharjah’s role as an important hub in the aviation industry.

In order to provide passengers with a comfortable and pleasant travel experience, SAA has also taken the initiative of providing a service that involves transferring the contents of rejected baggage into cardboard boxes for a small fee.

Sharjah Airport is handling a growing number of bags, with a comparison between the number of bags handled in the first halves of 2017 and 2018 showing an increase of over 5%.

Sharjah Airport uses advanced systems for luggage and baggage transfer. The SITA BagManager application matches bags with departing passengers and tracks the bags through the airport in real time. SITA has been providing more than 200 airports and 500 airlines worldwide with state-of-the-art airport systems and applications for the past 25 years.