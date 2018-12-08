Expo Centre Sharjah to host SteelFab in middle of January

SteelFab, the largest economic event of its kind in the Middle East Region, is expected to showcase the latest innovations that belong to more than 1,000 brands from the manufacturing sector.

Expo Centre Sharjah has started its preparations to host some of the world's leading manufacturers, suppliers and industry experts, which include more than 300 companies that specialize in Welding, Cutting, Grinding, Pipe and Tube Machinery, and other technologies and solutions.

SteelFab, which will include the participation of national pavilions, enjoys the support of a number of leading global associations in the Metal working sector. The event will be held alongside the 4th edition of “Fasteners World Middle East,” which is dedicated to the fastener and fixing industry.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, remarked that the hosting the 15th edition of SteelFab comes as a continuation to the success of the last edition of the exhibition, as well as to enhance the event’s prominent role in meeting the region’s demands for the latest machinery, equipment, and solutions in the metalworking field.

His Excellency Al Midfa pointed out that the new edition of SteelFab will include technical seminars that will be organised in order to review a variety of topics, and that they will focus on the themes of automation and integration. He clarified that organising these seminars is largely due to the high level of interest witnessed during last year’s seminars, which focused on Industry 4.0, Internet usage for remote operation, Autonomous Machines amongst other topics.

Steel Fab, which will be held over a period of 4 days, offers a regional platform that allows the most prominent global companies to showcase a wide variety of their latest products and solutions that help to meet the needs of the region in terms of machinery, equipment and tools for metal working, metal forming and steel fabrication.