Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi attends workshop on TBHF

The workshop aims to brief the attendees on the crucial role of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), highlighting its role in supporting humanitarian efforts in all parts of the world.

During the workshop, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi delivered the opening speech in which he has praised the great efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and Chairperson of TBHF, for their distinguished contributions in promoting various humanitarian and community initiatives that alleviate the suffering of many people who are in need and support victims of crises and poverty, promoting Sharjah’s prominent vision to spread the spirit of solidarity and social cohesion and enhance the Arab and Islamic values.

Stressing Sharjah Police’s keenness to strengthen its partnership with The Big Heart Foundation, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi has also praised the great role played by The Big Heart Foundation, which is a global humanitarian body dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, in achieving Sharjah's cultural and humanitarian mission.

The workshop was attended by several dignitaries, senior officials and personnel.

During her speech, Her Excellency Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) has further lauded the efforts of Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Police Youth Council for organising such special meetings.

The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) has accomplished about 20 projects during 2018, at a total cost of 60 million dirhams, benefiting more than 650 thousand children and families. The financial grants during 2017 has also increased by 200%, with an increased number of beneficiaries by about 300%.