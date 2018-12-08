LSDA attends Onam Celebration

Held under the theme – Nanmayode Nallonam, the event witnessed the presence of more than 15,000 individuals from different walks of life. In addition, internationally acclaimed artists from varied segments of arts and culture, scholars, leaders and celebrities were present at the event to perform and share insights on the festival.

"It is a pleasure to be a part of this grand celebration. Onam has a significant importance for the Indian community, and we hope that the festival marks a positive beginning for all celebrating this festival,” said His Excellency Salem Yousef Al Qaseer.

The programme began by lighting the traditional festival lamp, Nilavilakku and laying of Pookkalam. Cultural show, sports, competition, and merry making were part of celebration. While the celebration witnessed several performances, the highlight of the event was the attempt for ‘Guinness World Record’ that aimed to serve maximum servings of Sadya – the traditional food delicacy in 5-8 hours. Additionally, the launch of the school for children with special needs and the renovation of three schools affected by floods in Kerala were other significant highlights.

Onam festival is associated with the legend of King Mahabali, who ruled India a long time ago, and was responsible for the golden era in Kerala. It is believed that the King comes annually to see his people living happily, and Onam is celebrated in his honour. People of all religions, castes and communities celebrate the festival, which also helps to create an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood.